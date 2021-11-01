Left Menu

Buttler's unbeaten century takes England to 163/4 against SL

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:21 IST
Opener Jos Buttler smashed a magnificent unbeaten 101 to steer England to 163 for four in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka, here on Monday.

Buttler continued his good form as he hit six fours and equal number of sixes during his 67-ball century while captain Eoin Morgan contributed 40 off 36 balls after England were invited to bat. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/21.

Brief Scores: England: 163 for 4 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 101 not out, Eoin Morgan 40; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/21).

