T20 WC Scoreboard: England vs Sri Lanka

Scoreboard of the Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICCT20 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka here on Monday.

England Innings: Jason Roy b de Silva 9 Jos Buttler not out 101 Dawid Malan b Chameera 6 Jonny Bairstow lbw b de Silva 0 Eoin Morgan b de Silva 40 Moeen Ali not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-5) 6 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-34, 3-35, 4-147 Bowling: Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-43-1, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-21-3, Lahiru Kumara 4-0-44-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-13-0, Chamika Karunaratne 2-0-17-0, Dasun Shanaka 2-0-24-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)