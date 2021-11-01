Left Menu

T20 WC: Buttler smashes maiden ton, Collingwood terms it 'very very special' innings

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood termed the maiden T20I century by Jos Buttler against Sri Lanka as a " very very special" innings on Monday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:39 IST
Jos Buttler (Image: T20 World Cup's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England assistant coach Paul Collingwood termed the maiden T20I century by Jos Buttler against Sri Lanka as a " very very special" innings on Monday. Buttler slammed a blistering ton as England scored 163/4 in the 20 overs in the T20 World Cup match. The Eoin Morgan-led side scored 116 runs in the final 10 overs as Buttler scored his first hundred in the T20Is.

"I think we've witnessed a very very special T20 innings with Jos Buttler getting a 100 there. If you look at the score after 10 overs, we were in a bit of trouble there and the guys were relaying back to the dressing room that 110 may be a decent score," said Collingwood after the mid-innings. Collingwood pointed out it was Buttler's knock that helped England get to a decent total after being 35/3 in the sixth over.

"So to get up to that total on what looks like a tricky pitch, we're obviously delighted. But there is a bit of dew around," he said. Whether the pitch has changed during that innings I'm not too sure, but we're going to have to bowl as well as we did in the last few games," Collingwood added.

Buttler's blazing ton is also the first hundred of the ongoing T20 World Cup. (ANI)

