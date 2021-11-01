Left Menu

Soccer-Gremio face sanctions after fans invade pitch, smash VAR screen

Brazilian club Gremio faced sanctions on Monday, including a possible ban on future home matches, after angry fans invaded the pitch and smashed up the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) screen following their 3-1 loss to Palmeiras.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 23:30 IST
Soccer-Gremio face sanctions after fans invade pitch, smash VAR screen

Brazilian club Gremio faced sanctions on Monday, including a possible ban on future home matches, after angry fans invaded the pitch and smashed up the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) screen following their 3-1 loss to Palmeiras. The home fans were angry after VAR annulled an equaliser in the dying minutes of Sunday's game with the score at 2-1.

Palmeiras then scored a third in stoppage time to clinch all three points and leave Gremio second bottom of Serie A. Some Gremio fans invaded the pitch while others fought on the terraces. The players, who were leaving the field, sought refuge in the dressing rooms.

Ronaldo Botelho Piacente, procurator-general of Brazil's Supreme Court of Sporting Justice, said an inquiry could lead to Gremio being fined up to 100,000 reais ($17,600) and forced to play as many as 10 games behind closed doors or at an alternative venue away from Porto Alegre. "This will be investigated," Piacente told O Globo. "The intention is that Gremio will lose their home rights."

The crowd trouble at the modern Gremio arena occurred even though stadiums in Brazil are still only allowing a limited number of fans due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. ($1 = 5.6740 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates
4
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021