T20 WC: England suffers injury scare as Mills limps off field against Sri Lanka

England team has suffered an injury scare in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup after pacer Tymal Mills left the field holding his right quad on Monday during the match against Sri Lanka.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 23:56 IST
England pacer Tymal Mills . Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

England team has suffered an injury scare in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup after pacer Tymal Mills left the field holding his right quad on Monday during the match against Sri Lanka. The England death specialist pulled up after the third delivery of the 14th over and left the field limping without completing his over. Chris Woakes then completed the remaining balls of the over.

Substitute Sam Billings took Mills' place in the field. The left-arm speedster has picked up seven wickets in the tournament. The England management later confirmed it was a right quad problem, as per espncricinfo. Notably, he missed most of the 2018 season with a similar issue, which is a big worry for England in the ongoing showpiece.

Talking about match, England defeated Sri Lanka by 26 runs in Group 1 clash in Sharjah to put one foot firmly in the semi-finals. An astonishing Jos Buttler century helped England to victory over Sri Lanka in Group 1. Buttler reached his ton with a six off the final ball of the first innings, with the brilliant 101* his highest individual score in T20 international cricket. (ANI)

