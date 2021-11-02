Left Menu

Real estate heir Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of first wife Kathie Durst

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 03:18 IST
Real estate heir Robert Durst was on Monday indicted for the murder of his first wife, Kathleen Durst, in South Salem in January 1982, the office of New York's Westchester County District Attorney said.

"Durst, 78, was charged by a Westchester County Grand Jury in an indictment on Nov. 1, 2021, with Murder in the Second Degree. Durst previously was charged in a complaint filed on Oct. 19, 2021, with Murder in the Second Degree," the Westchester County District Attorney said in a statement https://bit.ly/3nLrvhS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

