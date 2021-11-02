Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves up to seventh as Everton suffer third straight loss

Four minutes later, Everton gifted Wolves a second when Ben Godfrey's ill-judged attempted back pass was intercepted by Mexican forward Raul Jimenez, who coolly chipped the advancing Pickford. Rafael Benitez's Everton came out forcefully after the break and pulled a goal back in the 66th minute when Ben Godfrey's shot into box was blocked by Conor Coady but the ball fall to Alex Iwobi, who reacted well to drill home.

Reuters | Wolverhampton | Updated: 02-11-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 03:37 IST
Soccer-Wolves up to seventh as Everton suffer third straight loss
Everton suffered their third straight Premier League defeat as they fell to a 2-1 loss to in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Monday. Wolves started strongly, forcing Jordan Pickford into two early saves and had an early effort from Hwang Hee-chan ruled out for offside by VAR.

The pressure from Bruno Lage's side finally paid off in the 28th minute when defender Max Kilman rose well to power in a header from a Rayan Ait Nouri corner. Four minutes later, Everton gifted Wolves a second when Ben Godfrey's ill-judged attempted back pass was intercepted by Mexican forward Raul Jimenez, who coolly chipped the advancing Pickford.

Rafael Benitez's Everton came out forcefully after the break and pulled a goal back in the 66th minute when Ben Godfrey's shot into box was blocked by Conor Coady but the ball fall to Alex Iwobi, who reacted well to drill home. Wolves held on though for a fourth win in five matches which moves them up to seventh, on 16 points, one point behind Manchester United and Arsenal. Everton are 10th with 14 points.

