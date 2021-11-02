Left Menu

Real estate heir Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of first wife

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 04:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 04:57 IST
Real estate heir Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of first wife

A grand jury on Monday indicted real estate heir Robert Durst for the murder of his first wife, Kathleen Durst, in South Salem in January 1982, the office of New York's Westchester County District Attorney said. Durst, 78, was charged by a Westchester County grand jury in an indictment on Nov. 1, 2021, with murder in the second degree, having previously been charged in a complaint filed on Oct. 19, the attorney's office said in a statement https://bit.ly/3nLrvhS.

The charge comes after Durst was sentenced in October to life in prison in California for murdering his best friend in 2000. Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week less than two weeks after being hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19, media reports said.

Durst is the grandson of the founder of The Durst Organization, one of New York City's premier real estate companies. He long ago left the company, now run by his estranged brother Douglas Durst.

"When Kathleen Durst disappeared on Jan. 31, 1982, her family and friends were left with pain, anguish and questions that have contributed to their unfaltering pursuit of justice for the last 39 years," the Westchester County District Attorney said on Monday.

