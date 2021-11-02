Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Saints lose QB Jameis Winston in victory over Bucs

Trevor Siemian threw a touchdown pass in place of the injured Jameis Winston and P.J. Williams made a clinching pick-six of Tom Brady as the host New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-27 on Sunday. Siemian replaced Winston in the second quarter, completed 16 of 29 for 159 yards and drove the Saints (5-2) 70 yards to Brian Johnson's 23-yard field goal that gave them a 29-27 lead with 1:44 remaining.

Baseball-Astros beat Braves to force World Series Game Six

The Astros overcame an early four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and force a World Series Game Six in Houston on Tuesday. The Braves loaded the bases in the first inning on Sunday and Adam Duvall hit a grand slam off Framber Valdez for a 4-0 lead that electrified the Atlanta crowd.

NHL-Fans should feel horrified at Blackhawks scandal, says Bettman

Fans should be "horrified" by the sex abuse scandal engulfing the Chicago Blackhawks, said National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday while defending his handling of the case. Bettman was grilled by the media during a nearly one hour press conference that focused on the findings of independent investigation conducted by the Blackhawks into allegations that former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted player Kyle Beach after he was called up from the minors during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Soccer-Hungary fans banned from Poland qualifier after Wembley clashes

Hungary fans will be barred from attending their team's final World Cup qualifier away to Poland following clashes with police https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/hungary-fans-fight-with-police-inside-wembley-2021-10-12 during last month's group game against England at Wembley Stadium, world soccer's governing body (FIFA) said on Monday. Britain's Metropolitan Police said the violence broke out after the alleged racial abuse of a steward in the Group I qualifier on Oct. 12 that ended in a 1-1 draw.

NBA roundup: Triple-double for James Harden in Nets' win

Kevin Durant scored 23 points before being ejected for a flagrant foul late in the third quarter as the host Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 117-91 Sunday night. Durant was ejected with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter and the Nets leading 85-68. He was thrown out when his right forearm and elbow hit Kelly Olynyk's face just outside the paint. Durant shot 10 of 13 from the field before getting ejected.

Soccer-Nuno latest victim of Premier League's sacking culture

Manchester United's trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday was billed as the last chance saloon for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but it turned out it was opposite number Nuno Espirito Santo who was being kicked out of the swinging doors on Monday. Antonio Conte, the former Juventus and Chelsea manager, who was, according to some media reports, about to take over from Solskjaer at United is now the favourite to be the new Spurs boss.

Tennis-Djokovic targets year-end number one record on return to action in Paris

Novak Djokovic said his targets for the rest of 2021 include clinching the year-end number one spot and helping Serbia in its Davis Cup campaign, as he returns to competition at the Paris Masters for the first time since losing the U.S. Open final. Djokovic, who is tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 major titles, has not played since coming up short in his bid for a calendar Grand Slam in September, losing in straight sets to Russian Daniil Medvedev at Flushing Meadows.

NHL roundup: Ryan Getzlaf hits assist milestone in Ducks' win

Troy Terry scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period on a milestone assist by Ryan Getzlaf as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Getzlaf picked up the primary assist on Terry's goal for his 989th career point with the Ducks, breaking the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne.

Motor racing-Every F1 grand prix promoter wants a sprint race, says Brawn

Every Formula One grand prix promoter wants to hold a sprint race but only six are likely next season after the experiment of three this year, F1's motorsport head Ross Brawn said on Monday. Next year's F1 calendar is due to feature a record 23 rounds.

Tennis-Canada stun holders France as Billie Jean King Cup finals kick off

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Rebecca Marino won the deciding doubles rubber to help stun defending champions France 2-1 on the opening day of the new-look Billie Jean King Cup finals on Monday. Formerly called the Fed Cup, the event was renamed last year in honour of American 12-time major winner King and restructured into a 'World Cup of tennis' format concluding with 12 nations competing over one week for the title.

