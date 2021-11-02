Left Menu

Horse racing-Future Score scratched from Melbourne Cup

Future Score has been scratched from the A$8 million ($6 million) Melbourne Cup, leaving a field of 23 for the race at Flemington Racecourse later on Tuesday. (0400 GMT). British runner Spanish Mission was rated second favourite at 9/1 for Australia's "race that stops the nation". ($1 = 1.3301 Australian dollars)

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-11-2021 06:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 06:02 IST
Future Score has been scratched from the A$8 million ($6 million) Melbourne Cup, leaving a field of 23 for the race at Flemington Racecourse later on Tuesday. The rank outsider trained by Matt Cumani was examined by vets who found lameness in his right foreleg, stewards said.

Bookmakers had Australian stayer Incentivise as a 3/1 favourite to win the two-mile handicap starting at 3 p.m. (0400 GMT). British runner Spanish Mission was rated second favourite at 9/1 for Australia's "race that stops the nation".

($1 = 1.3301 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

