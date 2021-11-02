Left Menu

Rugby-Former Ireland boss Schmidt returns to coaching at Super Rugby's Blues

New Zealander Schmidt, who guided Ireland to three Six Nations titles and the world number one ranking, took a break from coaching after the team's quarter-final exit from the 2019 World Cup, taking on administrative roles with global governing body World Rugby. He returns to the Blues as a "support coach" to assist head coach Leon MacDonald in the leadup to the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific competition in 2022, the team said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-11-2021 06:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 06:49 IST
Rugby-Former Ireland boss Schmidt returns to coaching at Super Rugby's Blues
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has made a surprise return to coaching by linking up with Super Rugby Trans-Tasman champions Auckland Blues in a part-time role. New Zealander Schmidt, who guided Ireland to three Six Nations titles and the world number one ranking, took a break from coaching after the team's quarter-final exit from the 2019 World Cup, taking on administrative roles with global governing body World Rugby.

He returns to the Blues as a "support coach" to assist head coach Leon MacDonald in the leadup to the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific competition in 2022, the team said on Tuesday. Schmidt's appointment follows the departure of former assistant coach Tana Umaga, who resigned to pursue business interests.

"I know pretty much the whole crew and it’s a nice fit stepping in for Tana, who I greatly respect," said Schmidt, who was an assistant coach at the Blues from 2005-07. "I have really enjoyed getting to know Leon. He is doing a great job and has got the team in a really good place after their success this year."

The Blues also announced Craig McGrath as their new defence coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates
4
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021