Left Menu

Barcelona's Aguero out at least 3 months after heart tests

He had to be hospitalized for tests on his heart after feeling unwell on Saturday in the first half of the teams 1-1 home draw against Alavs in the Spanish league.Aguero, who just joined the Catalan club from Manchester City, had already missed several matches at the beginning of the season because of a previous injury.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:24 IST
Barcelona's Aguero out at least 3 months after heart tests
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will be sidelined for at least three months after undergoing heart tests.

Aguero was “subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process” that won't allow him to play for a while, the club said on Monday.

“The effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.” Barcelona did not give any more detail on the therapeutic process undergone by the 33-year-old Argentine. He had to be hospitalized for tests on his heart after feeling unwell on Saturday in the first half of the team's 1-1 home draw against Alavés in the Spanish league.

Aguero, who just joined the Catalan club from Manchester City, had already missed several matches at the beginning of the season because of a previous injury. He has five appearances for the club so far, but started in only the previous two games. Aguero's only goal this season came in the 2-1 loss in the clásico against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou last month. Barcelona has struggled in its first season without Lionel Messi in almost two decades. It is winless in three straight matches in all competitions. It's next game is on Tuesday at Dynamo Kyiv in the group stage of the Champions League.

Veteran defender Gerard Piqué also won't be available because of a calf injury.(AP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021