Bologna beats last-place Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A

Bologna moved up to mid-table after beating last-placed Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A here.

Lorenzi De Silvestri and Marko Arnautovic scored second-half goals as Bologna ended a three-match winless run on Monday.

Cagliari still has only one win since Walter Mazzarri replaced Leonardo Semplici as the Sardinian club's coach in September.

