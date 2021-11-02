Left Menu

Soccer-Injuries taking a heavy toll on Everton, says Benitez

Everton's promising start to the Premier League season has been derailed by injuries to key players, manager Rafa Benitez said after Monday's 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers. "We were very good in the beginning (of the season)," Benitez told reporters. "We saw a lot of good and positive things. "We are trying to make sure we are strong enough ...

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:34 IST
Soccer-Injuries taking a heavy toll on Everton, says Benitez

Everton's promising start to the Premier League season has been derailed by injuries to key players, manager Rafa Benitez said after Monday's 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Everton were without Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Molineux as Wolves handed them a third consecutive league defeat.

After three wins and a draw from their opening four games, Everton have won just once in their last six, slipping from fourth spot to 10th after 10 matches. "We were very good in the beginning (of the season)," Benitez told reporters. "We saw a lot of good and positive things.

"We are trying to make sure we are strong enough ... but still we are maybe missing the players that can make the difference. "At least we saw the character in the second half to react after a bad first half. We have to see what we did in the second half for 90 minutes."

Everton host ninth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021