Left Menu

Brazilian club investigating fans who broke VAR monitor

About a dozen Gremio fans also clashed with police after the match.The Brazilian Football Confederation has yet to comment on the incidents at Arena do Grmio. The countrys sports court has already forced other clubs to play in empty stadiums for up to 10 matches following previous field invasions by fans.Gremio is 19th out of 20 in the Brazilian championship.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:39 IST
Brazilian club investigating fans who broke VAR monitor
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian club Gremio is investigating the destruction of the video assistant referee equipment by fans who invaded its stadium pitch in Porto Alegre. The incident on Sunday happened after the team lost to Palmeiras 3-1 and sunk deeper into the Brazilian championship relegation zone. Home fans were enraged at the VAR system after Gremio's equalizer near the final whistle was canceled. Palmeiras added a third goal in stoppage time.

Three supporters broke the monitor, it's the protective casing, and ripped off wires feeding into the set.

Gremio said on Monday in a statement it "does not agree with the acts committed by a small portion of the fans in attendance to yesterday's match." It added it was cooperating with police and considering banning the guilty supporters from its home matches. About a dozen Gremio fans also clashed with police after the match.

The Brazilian Football Confederation has yet to comment on the incidents at Arena do Grêmio. The country's sports court has already forced other clubs to play in empty stadiums for up to 10 matches following previous field invasions by fans.

Gremio is 19th out of 20 in the Brazilian championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021