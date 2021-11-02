Morgan is to England what Dhoni is to India: Dinesh Karthik

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday likened the impact of England skipper Eoin Morgan to former India captain MS Dhoni. Karthik hailed Morgan's leadership in England's T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka. He also said that the Three Lions are the team to beat in the ongoing competition.

"MS DHONI is to India what EOIN MORGAN is to England. Well-led @Eoin16. Brilliant yesterday. The team to beat this World T20 is @ECB_cricket," tweeted Karthik. Jos Buttler smashed his maiden ton before England displayed an all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

England scored 163 in 20 overs and then restricted Sri Lanka to 137 to register their fourth win in four games in the tournament. Sri Lanka needed 34 from the final three overs to win the match, but the Lankan Lions lost their last five wickets for eight runs.

England has now won all its four matches in the Super 12 stage and they are all but set to qualify for the semi-finals. England might have managed to defeat Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but wicketkeeper-batter Buttler admitted that his side was under pressure in the second innings, and he hailed the bowling attack in ensuring the Three Lions walk away with a victory.

"I think staying patient was the key (when England lost early wickets), but I managed to get a partnership with Morgan. I found it really tough early on in the innings. There was a point when we were thinking to get to the 120-run mark, but then we got going and got 160-plus. I use the same bat, even in the nets. It feels good," said Buttler after the game ended. (ANI)

