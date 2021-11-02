Soccer-Liverpool's Fabinho back in training ahead of Atletico game
Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 12:06 IST
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has returned to training ahead of Wednesday's Champions League home match against Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Fabinho, who joined Liverpool from AS Monaco in 2018, missed their last three games due to a minor knee injury.
Liverpool are top of Group B with nine points from three matches, five points above Atletico, who they beat 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- Wanda
- Liverpool
- Monaco
- Atletico Madrid
- Champions League
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Liverpool will make things difficult for us, says Atletico's Simeone
Soccer-Liverpool will make things difficult for us, says Atletico's Simeone
Lanka Premier League to kick off on December 5
MATCHDAY: Neymar out, Atletico-Liverpool meet again in CL
Soccer-Liverpool's Alisson, Fabinho back for Atletico game, but Thiago still out