Have applied for batting coach position, if selected, have a lot of work to do: Vikram Rathour

India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday said that he has applied for the post again, and if selected, he is looking forward to working hard with all the Men in Blue players.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:20 IST
Vikram Rathour (file image). Image Credit: ANI
India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday said that he has applied for the post again, and if selected, he is looking forward to working hard with all the Men in Blue players. "The experience has been great, it has been a great learning experience. It is great to work with a team of such highly skillful and motivated players. Going forward, I have already applied for the batting coach position and if I get it, there is going to be a lot of work to be done," said Rathour during a virtual pre-match press conference.

On October 26, former India captain Rahul Dravid had applied for the position of head coach of the Men in Blue senior team. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments had confirmed that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head applied for the position of Team India head coach. The source also pointed that former India batter VVS Laxman is in the race to take over from Dravid as the NCA head.

"Yes, Dravid has applied for the position of Team India head coach and Laxman is definitely in the race to take over as NCA head. Talks are on and we have to see how it goes," the source had said. On October 17, the BCCI had invited applications for the positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach with the senior Indian men's cricket team. The apex body of cricket in India also invited applications for the post of Head Sports Science/Medicine with the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

While the applications for the position of batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach should be submitted by 5 pm on November 03, 2021, at battingcoach@bcci.tv, bowlingcoach@bcci.tv and at fieldingcoach@bcci.tv respectively. Also, applications for the position of Head Sports Science and Medicine with NCA should be submitted by 5 pm on November 03, 2021, at sportsscienceandmedicine@bcci.tv.

BCCI said the successful candidate will need to demonstrate that they can create a winning culture and world-leading teams in all forms of the game. (ANI)

