Left Menu

I have reapplied for batting coach's position, confirms Vikram Rathour

Indias batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday confirmed that he has already re-applied for the same position as he feels there is a lot of work still left to be done.Rathour is the only one from the current support staff, who is keen on a second stint as head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have decided to move on.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:51 IST
I have reapplied for batting coach's position, confirms Vikram Rathour
India batting coach Vikram Rathour Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday confirmed that he has already re-applied for the same position as he feels there is a lot of work still left to be done.

Rathour is the only one from the current support staff, who is keen on a second stint as head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have decided to move on. ''Going forward, I have already applied for the batting coach's job and if I get the job, there is going to be a lot of work to be done. (I) will take it as it goes,'' Rathour said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the team's match against Afghanistan to a query by PTI.

Rathour took over as the India batting coach from former India batsman Sanjay Bangar in 2019 and his appointment was till the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Under Rathour as the batting coach, India won a historic Test series in Australia and also thrashed England on their home soil earlier this year.

The 52-year-old Jalandhar-born Rathour played six Tests and seven ODIs for India, with modest returns of 131 and 193 runs respectively.

The right-handed batsman played 146 first-class matches and amassed 11,473 runs from it.

Rathour stressed that it was a great experience to work with skipper Virat Kohli and his boys in the Indian dressing room. ''I thought this PC was for the World Cup. But anyways I can answer this question. So, the experience (with the Indian team) has been great. ''It has been a great learning experience. It is great to work with a team of such highly motivated and skillful players, so it has been a good experience,'' he added.

The BCCI has invited applications for head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, and fielding coach, and the last date to apply for the batting coach's job is November 3 by 5 PM. It's a mere formality for Rahul Dravid to take over as the national coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021