Left Menu

Goa govt signs MoU with Mumbai-based Cricket academy to provide free of cost coaching in state

The Goa government's Sports and Youth Affairs department on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Mumbai-based Achrekar Cricket Academy to set up a coaching centre in the state.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:44 IST
Goa govt signs MoU with Mumbai-based Cricket academy to provide free of cost coaching in state
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government's Sports and Youth Affairs department on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Mumbai-based Achrekar Cricket Academy to set up a coaching centre in the state. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with Acharekar Cricket Academy.

"We're signing an MoU in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, with the Mumbai-based Acharekar Cricket Academy and Directorate Of Sports and Youth Affairs, Goa government, to start Acharekar Cricket Academy in Goa today. They will provide admission to children in the academy -- free of cost," Goa CM Pramod Sawant told ANI. Founded by coach Ramakant Achrekar, the Achrekar Cricket Academy is based in Dadar, Mumbai. The academy has trained some of the top cricketers in the country including Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Praveen Amre, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021