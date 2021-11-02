Goa govt signs MoU with Mumbai-based Cricket academy to provide free of cost coaching in state
The Goa government's Sports and Youth Affairs department on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Mumbai-based Achrekar Cricket Academy to set up a coaching centre in the state.
- Country:
- India
The Goa government's Sports and Youth Affairs department on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Mumbai-based Achrekar Cricket Academy to set up a coaching centre in the state. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with Acharekar Cricket Academy.
"We're signing an MoU in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, with the Mumbai-based Acharekar Cricket Academy and Directorate Of Sports and Youth Affairs, Goa government, to start Acharekar Cricket Academy in Goa today. They will provide admission to children in the academy -- free of cost," Goa CM Pramod Sawant told ANI. Founded by coach Ramakant Achrekar, the Achrekar Cricket Academy is based in Dadar, Mumbai. The academy has trained some of the top cricketers in the country including Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Praveen Amre, among others. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Dadar
- Goa CM
- Mumbai
- Pramod Sawant
- Nitin Gadkari
- Youth
- Youth Affairs
- Sports
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Two people who fled from police custody nabbed
3 died, 6 injured in road mishap on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Drug smuggling case: Mumbai Police team to take custody of suspect lodged in Bihar's Motihari jail
Plea in SC seeking judicial enquiry into affairs of NCB, Mumbai, protection of fundamental rights of Aryan Khan
Mushtaq Ali T20: Rahane to lead Mumbai; Shaw to be his deputy