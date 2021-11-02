Left Menu

Rohit was part of group that collectively decided on sending Ishan up the order: Rathour

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:03 IST
Rohit was part of group that collectively decided on sending Ishan up the order: Rathour
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Long-time opener Rohit Sharma was fully taken into confidence before being replaced by Ishan Kishan at the top of the batting order for India's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Tuesday.

The Indians lost that game by eight wickets to stand on the verge of a group stage exit, days after their 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of Pakistan.

On the eve of the Afghanistan match, Rathour said that Kishan's elevation was more about having a left-hander at the top of the order rather than having too many similar types of players in the middle-order.

''How things went was Surya was having some back spasm the previous night and was not fit enough to take the field. The person coming in was of course Ishan and we know Ishan had done well as an opener as he has done well in the past,'' Rathour said.

''As far as who took that call, it's the whole management that sits and takes that call and, of course, Rohit himself is a part of that management. He was part of that discussion. ''It tactically made sense to have a left-hander upfront, we didn't want too many lefties in the lower middle-order with Ishan, Pant, Jadeja. So technically, it made sense and that guy has batted well,'' he elaborated.

Rathour also didn't agree that this Indian team doesn't have batting back-up.

''I don't think so. We have Jadeja in the team as well. There is Surya, Virat, we have enough players who can do that job and they have done that in past. We don't see that as an issue,'' Rathour said in defense. ''Of course, when you have T20 World Cup, you have that restriction where you can pick 15 only. I think we have enough batting and we were not able to execute,'' he said. The former opener said that the team is not thinking about net run-rate as of now.

''We need to win first before we get into the run-rate part of the equation. I think it's not about me getting disappointed.

''It's more about the players getting disappointed, on this surface, it's difficult to rotate the strike as pace and bounce are variable. But if you are a team that wants to win a World Cup, you gave to find ways to score runs,'' Rathour stated.

Asked if Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Chahar have a chance of playing, Rathour kept it open-ended.

''I don't rule out anybody at this moment.'' He also didn't agree that playing IPL and T20 World Cup back-to-back affected the team's performance. ''Any preparation is good preparation, I think. IPL does provide you with a platform where you compete against top cricketers in the world. Yes, it is a good platform. I don't see any issue in us getting into World Cup after playing IPL. The issue for us was execution.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021