Bangladesh all out for 84 against South Africa
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:16 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Bangladesh were bowled out for 84 by a strong South African bowling attack in their T20 World Cup Group 1 match here on Tuesday. Asked to bat after South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals until their innings came to an end in 18.2 overs.
Brief scores: Bangladesh: 84 all out in 18.2 overs (Mahedi Hasan 27, Liton Das 24; Kagiso Rabada 3/20, Anrich Nortje 3/8, Tabraiz Shamsi 2/21).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Africa regulator not authorising Russian COVID-19 vaccine for now
Positive momentum in Central African Republic must be maintained
Africa's glaciers to melt, millions of poor face drought, floods, UN says
-Africa's glaciers to melt, millions of poor face drought, floods, UN says
Climate report: Africa's rare glaciers soon to disappear