Soccer-Tottenham appoint Conte as manager after sacking Nuno
Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:42 IST
Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager until the summer of 2023, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, a day after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo.
"I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again," Conte said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
