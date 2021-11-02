T20 WC: Afghanistan players are mentally, physically 'superfine' says Hamid Hassan ahead of India clash
Afghanistan fast bowler Hamid Hassan said the team is mentally and physically fine and are just focusing on qualifying for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Afghanistan fast bowler Hamid Hassan said the team is mentally and physically fine and are just focusing on qualifying for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup. It will be a change in venue for India after playing both their opening games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as they will play Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Hassan said Afghanistan is enjoying the game of cricket and is focusing on one game at a time. "Honestly we are focusing on one game at a time. The plan is to qualify for the semis and we can't say before that anything. The plan is clear just play one game and rest we will see what happens next," said Hassan in the pre-match press conference.
"We are mentally fine and physically superfine and we have no issues. We always enjoy cricket there is no problem for us, we had practised in Afghanistan and there are no issues for us," he added. Last week, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah opened about the bio-bubble fatigue that cricketers are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With months of playing franchise and international cricket in the bubble, players have often complained about fatigue and Bumrah reiterated the same. Meanwhile, the Afghanistan fast bowler has said remaining calm and focused amid the turmoil will yield results for the team and the side is just focused on achieving the same.
"We have to be calm because if we take pressure in the game you know what can happen we lose our confidence and we can't focus and we can even lose the game. So it is better to be calm, cool and focussed," said Hassan. (ANI)
