Left Menu

Afghanistan can win against India if we post a good total: Hassan

If we put up good runs on the board, we can defeat them by bowling and fielding well, said Hassan on Tuesday.The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 23 T20Is, was asked how big is this an opportunity for him to get early breakthroughs against a struggling Indian top-order.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:01 IST
Afghanistan can win against India if we post a good total: Hassan
Image Credit: Twitter (@bbctms)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Eyeing a semifinals spot on the back of an excellent run, Afghanistan will fancy their chances against a struggling India in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday, says its senior pacer, Hamid Hassan.

Currently, Afghanistan is in the second spot in Group 2 with four points, while India is staring at a league stage exit following back-to-back losses. According to Hassan, the most important thing will be to put up a good total if they win the toss.

''We have a good opportunity against India. If we put up good runs on the board, we can defeat them by bowling and fielding (well),'' said Hassan on Tuesday.

The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 23 T20Is, was asked how big is this an opportunity for him to get early breakthroughs against a struggling Indian top-order. ''It (will) depend on the wicket, how it behaves; we will see how it goes and work on our plans, what we have got and we will see. You cannot say anything before the game. But we will try our best to give our 100 percent in the game, be it spinners or fast bowlers.'' He also said while the side focuses on taking it one game at a time, it aims to make the semi-finals.

''Honestly, we are focusing on the game one by one (each game). But the plan is to qualify for the semi-finals.'' He said that the strife-torn country's cricket team has gradually evolved into a complete squad.

''Afghanistan is a very good side, you see batting, bowling and fielding have improved a lot. We have some of the best spinners in the world – (Mohammed) Nabi, Rashid (Khan), and Mujeeb (Ur Rahman). Now it's a proper, complete squad,'' Hassan, who returned with figures of 3/9 against Namibia in their last game, said at the pre-match press conference.

''If you see our top-order, sometimes they click, sometimes they struggle, but the good sign is the middle order is getting runs, especially the skipper (Nabi). ''The good news is that we haven't (lost) all of the wickets so far and just five or six batsmen (have) got out, but we bat till number nine and most of the batters can hit and even Rashid (Khan) hasn't batted yet,'' said the 34-year-old speedster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021