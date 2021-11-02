Soccer-Coach Pioli aware Milan are on their final warning in Champions League

Left Menu

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said he is fully aware his side will get no more chances in the Champions League this season, knowing only victory will do against Porto in the San Siro on Wednesday. Milan have put in some strong performances on their return to the Champions League, but they have mattered little as Pioli's side are bottom of Group B without a point and the knockout stages currently a distant dream.

"We don't have to think about other matches, tomorrow is the final chance," Pioli told a news conference on Tuesday. "We believe we can still do it (reach the last 16). "We have the qualities to stop this negative streak of results. We deserved more points, it's true, but we are on zero in the standings - we have a game to fix it.

"In the first few matches we missed many chances, we will have to concentrate to do something different. I expect a lot from my team." While Milan are four points off second spot in Group B after three matches, they have impressed in Serie A this season, becoming the fourth different team in the division's history to win their 10 of their opening 11 league games.

Technical director Paolo Maldini labelled Pioli the architect of the Milan's impressive start at the weekend, praise the coach welcomed. "When your work is recognised it is an important thing, I am very happy with the relationship I have with the club," Pioli added. "We are all convinced that we can work together well."

Pioli also said he is yet to decide which of his veteran strikers - Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Olivier Giroud - will start up front against Porto.

