South Africa beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their Group 1 T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday. Chasing only 85 for victory, South Africa completed the task in just 13.3 overs to enhance their semifinals chances.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 84 by a strong South African bowling attack in their Super 12 game.

Asked to bat after South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals until their innings came to an end in 18.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 84 all out in 18.2 overs (Mahedi Hasan 27, Liton Das 24; Kagiso Rabada 3/20, Anrich Nortje 3/8, Tabraiz Shamsi 2/21). South Africa: 86 for 4 in 13.3 overs (Temba Bavuma not out 31; Taskin Ahmed 2/18).

