T20 WC: Sharafuddin Ashraf approved as replacement for Asghar Afghan in Afghanistan squad

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday approved Sharafuddin Ashraf as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:52 IST
Asghar Afghan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday approved Sharafuddin Ashraf as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad. 26-year-old Ashraf has played 26 international matches, including nine T20Is and was named as Afghan's replacement. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 approved the replacement of Aghan following concerns over the veteran's mental well-being.

Ashraf was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements. A bowling all-rounder, Ashraf has claimed five wickets thus far in his T20I career, claiming figures of 3/27 on debut in the format, back in 2015 against the Netherlands. He last featured for the Afghanistan T20I side in March, against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi.

The left-arm orthodox spinner is available for selection for Afghanistan's next T20 World Cup match against India on November 3, and may find his way into the starting XI should Mujeeb Ur Rahman not recover from his injury. Afghanistan gave Afghan a fitting farewell in their last match, defeating Namibia by 62 runs in the final match for his country. Afghan made 31 (23) batting at number four, with teammate Hamid Hassan covering Mujeeb's absence, taking 3/9 from four overs.

Afghanistan sit in second in Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s stage, two points behind Pakistan (six points) in first. (ANI)

