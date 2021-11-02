Left Menu

Rugby-Wales stay upbeat as they sweat on Jones fitness

Scrumhalf Tomas Williams believes Wales have leaders in their squad to step into Alun Wyn Jones’s shoes if the experienced lock is ruled out of Saturday’s test against South Africa in Cardiff. He is a big leader, but other boys will have to step up if they need to," Williams told reporters on Tuesday.

Updated: 02-11-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:14 IST
Scrumhalf Tomas Williams believes Wales have leaders in their squad to step into Alun Wyn Jones’s shoes if the experienced lock is ruled out of Saturday’s test against South Africa in Cardiff. Jones suffered a recurrence of a shoulder injury early in Saturday’s 54-16 mauling by New Zealand and the team face an anxious wait to see if he will be fit to face the world champions.

"All the boys are hoping Alun will be OK. Obviously, he would be a big loss. He is a big leader, but other boys will have to step up if they need to," Williams told reporters on Tuesday. Wales are also sweating on the availability of loose-forward Ross Moriarty who received a blow to the head during the New Zealand game.

"There are a couple of sore bodies. We have done our reviews and seen what we need to work on. There were a couple of good parts," Williams said. "We have to move on pretty quickly, the best thing is to take the positives and turn our attention to South Africa."

The Boks have injury worries of their own, selecting scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies in place of sidelined Faf de Klerk, with Cobus Reinach on the bench. "Everyone knows how good he (De Klerk) is, but the other two are good nines and both have their qualities. I don’t know if it will change their game-plan too much," Williams said.

"They will be physical, there are no ifs or buts about that. But we are confident we can match that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

