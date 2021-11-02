Cricket-Afghanistan's Ashraf approved as replacement for retired Afghan
Afghanistan's Sharafuddin Ashraf has been approved as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Twenty20 World Cup squad, the tournament's Event Technical Committee said on Tuesday. Afghan retired from all formats https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-cricket-t20worldcup-afg-afghan-idUKKBN2HL030 of the game after their weekend's meeting with Namibia, who gave the 33-year-old a guard of honour as he walked out to bat.
"All-rounder Sharafuddin, who has played 17 ODIs and nine T20Is, was approved as a replacement following concerns over Asghar's mental wellbeing," the ICC said in a statement. "Sharafudin was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements."
Afghanistan are second in Group 2 with two wins after three matches in the Super 12 stage. They play India on Wednesday.
