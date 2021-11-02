Left Menu

Cricket-Afghanistan's Ashraf approved as replacement for retired Afghan

Afghanistan's Sharafuddin Ashraf has been approved as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Twenty20 World Cup squad, the tournament's Event Technical Committee said on Tuesday. "Sharafudin was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements." Afghanistan are second in Group 2 with two wins after three matches in the Super 12 stage.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:22 IST
Cricket-Afghanistan's Ashraf approved as replacement for retired Afghan

Afghanistan's Sharafuddin Ashraf has been approved as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Twenty20 World Cup squad, the tournament's Event Technical Committee said on Tuesday. Afghan retired from all formats https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-cricket-t20worldcup-afg-afghan-idUKKBN2HL030 of the game after their weekend's meeting with Namibia, who gave the 33-year-old a guard of honour as he walked out to bat.

"All-rounder Sharafuddin, who has played 17 ODIs and nine T20Is, was approved as a replacement following concerns over Asghar's mental wellbeing," the ICC said in a statement. "Sharafudin was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements."

Afghanistan are second in Group 2 with two wins after three matches in the Super 12 stage. They play India on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021