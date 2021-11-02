World Boxing C'ships 2021: Akash enters semis, secures first medal for India

Left Menu

India's Akash Kumar (54kg) has secured atleast a bronze medal at the ongoing Men's Boxing world championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday.

ANI | Belgrade | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

India's Akash Kumar (54kg) has secured atleast a bronze medal at the ongoing Men's Boxing world championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday. Akash stunned Rio Olympic silver medallist Yoel Finol of Venezuela 5-0 in the quarter-final. Akash will next face Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan in the semi-final on Thursday.

With this win, Akash became the 7th Indian male boxer to win a medal at World Championships. The Indian male Boxers who have won medals at World Championships so far are Vijender Singh - Bronze (Milan,2009), Vikas Krishan - Bronze (Baku, 2011), Shiva Thapa - Bronze (Doha 2015), Gaurav Bidhuri - Bronze (Hamburg, 2017), Amit Panghal - Silver (Yekaterinburg, 2019) and Manish Kaushik - Bronze (Yekaterinburg, 2019).

Earlier on Monday, Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) drew on his vast experience and demonstrated his wide range of skills to reach the quarter-finals. Thapa, a five-time medallist at the Asian Boxing Championships and bronze medallist at the 2015 World Championships, defeated France's Lounes Hamraoui 4-1 in a highly entertaining bout. (ANI)

