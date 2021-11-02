Pakistan score 189 for 2 against Namibia
Skipper Babar Azam scored 70 while his opening partner Mohammed Rizwan smashed unbeaten 79 as Pakistan scored a challenging 189 for two against Namibia in a Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup.
While Babar hit seven fours in his 48-ball knock, Rizwan clobbered eight fours and four maximums in 50 balls. Mohammed Hafeez contributed an undefeated 32 off 16 balls.
Brief Score: Pakistan 189 for 2 (B Azam 70, M Rizwan 79 not, M Hafeez 32 not out;David Wiese 1/30).
