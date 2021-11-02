Left Menu

T20 WC: Dhoni, Kohli and Shastri discuss strategy ahead of must-win game against Afghanistan

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, chief coach Ravi Shastri and mentor MS Dhoni were seen discussing strategies at the end of Tuesday's optional training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai. This was followed by another round of discussion between Kohli and Dhoni before the team wrapped up the session.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:36 IST
MS Dhoni with Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Photo: Twitter/BCCI).
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Interestingly, it was Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav who were earlier engaged in a long chat after their training session while Dhoni was busy chatting with Shastri as they watched the batsmen fine-tune their skills at the nets. Skipper Virat Kohli and deputy Rohit Sharma were the first to hit the nets as the frontline pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami gave the session a miss to recover for the game on Wednesday. Another good news was the presence of batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

Having missed the crucial game against New Zealand on Sunday due to back spasm, Surya returned to the training ground and started off with a light jogging session. He followed it up with some fitness drills under the watchful eyes of assistant strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai. Physio Nitin Patel and strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb were right there watching Surya go through the drills. While the batting department had almost all the big names present, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul gave the session a miss.

In the bowling department, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were present, as were Deepak and Rahul Chahar. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also skipped the session as the team gears up for the toughest game of their campaign in terms of results. (ANI)

