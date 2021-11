Pakistan vs Namibia scoreboard

Scoreboard in the Super 12 ICC T20 World Cup game between Pakistan and Namibia.

Scoreboard Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan not out 79 Babar Azam c Jan Frylinck b Wiese 70 Fakhar Zaman c Zane Green b Jan Frylinck 5 Mohammad Hafeez not out 32 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (For 2 wkts, 20 Overs) 189 Fall of Wickets: 1-113, 2-122 Bowling: Ruben Trumpelmann 4-1-36-0, David Wiese 4-0-30-1, JJ Smit 4-0-50-0, Jan Frylinck 4-0-31-1, Ben Shikongo 2-0-19-0, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 2-0-20-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS

