Motorcycling-Marquez to miss Algarve Grand Prix after training crash

Honda's six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will not race at the Algarve Grand Prix this weekend after suffering a concussion in a training crash, his team said on Tuesday. Marquez, who won the last two races in Austin and Misano, was preparing for the penultimate round in Portimao with an off-road training session on Saturday when he suffered a fall that caused a slight concussion.

Yamaha's Frenchman Fabio Quartararo sealed the world championship https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/quartararo-wins-maiden-motogp-title-bagnaia-crashes-2021-10-24 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last month. Marquez is currently sixth in the standings. "After a few days of rest at home and seeing that he was still unwell, today Marquez has been assessed by doctors in a medical check-up to evaluate his current status," Honda said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure, this coming weekend Marquez will not contest the Algarve Grand Prix." After Portimao, the 2021 season concludes in Valencia the following week.

