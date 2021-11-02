Left Menu

Motorcycling-Marquez to miss Algarve Grand Prix after training crash

Marquez, who won the last two races in Austin and Misano, was preparing for the penultimate round in Portimao with an off-road training session on Saturday when he suffered a fall that caused a slight concussion. Yamaha's Frenchman Fabio Quartararo sealed the world championship https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/quartararo-wins-maiden-motogp-title-bagnaia-crashes-2021-10-24 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last month.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:48 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez to miss Algarve Grand Prix after training crash
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Honda's six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will not race at the Algarve Grand Prix this weekend after suffering a concussion in a training crash, his team said on Tuesday. Marquez, who won the last two races in Austin and Misano, was preparing for the penultimate round in Portimao with an off-road training session on Saturday when he suffered a fall that caused a slight concussion.

Yamaha's Frenchman Fabio Quartararo sealed the world championship https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/quartararo-wins-maiden-motogp-title-bagnaia-crashes-2021-10-24 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last month. Marquez is currently sixth in the standings. "After a few days of rest at home and seeing that he was still unwell, today Marquez has been assessed by doctors in a medical check-up to evaluate his current status," Honda said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure, this coming weekend Marquez will not contest the Algarve Grand Prix." After Portimao, the 2021 season concludes in Valencia the following week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021