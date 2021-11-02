Left Menu

Honda Talent Hunt: Seven riders shortlisted in second round at Bengaluru

The selected riders will now get an opportunity to race in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R category, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:00 IST
Honda Talent Hunt: Seven riders shortlisted in second round at Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

The second round of the IDEMITSU Honda Talent Hunt 2021 to identify the next generation of riders aiming to enter the world of professional racing was held here.

The second round of the talent hunt conducted by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd saw six boys and one girl being promoted to the second level of the selection process, according to a press release here. The round saw 14 amateur riders from eight cities (Bengaluru; Tirupur and Karur in Tamil Nadu; Kolhapur in Maharashtra; Kannur, Kottayam, Thrissur and Perintalmanna in Kerala) take part. The round witnessed an 11-year-old girl breaking the rank. In Level 1, all 14 candidates went through rigorous three levels of tests. After shortlisting seven candidates including one girl in phase 1, the top candidates of the Talent Hunt in Bengaluru were trained and given an opportunity to ride on the track in Level II. It is from this pool of talent that Honda will pick up the best for future development. The selected riders will now get an opportunity to race in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R category, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021