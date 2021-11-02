Honda Talent Hunt: Seven riders shortlisted in second round at Bengaluru

The second round of the IDEMITSU Honda Talent Hunt 2021 to identify the next generation of riders aiming to enter the world of professional racing was held here.

The second round of the talent hunt conducted by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd saw six boys and one girl being promoted to the second level of the selection process, according to a press release here. The round saw 14 amateur riders from eight cities (Bengaluru; Tirupur and Karur in Tamil Nadu; Kolhapur in Maharashtra; Kannur, Kottayam, Thrissur and Perintalmanna in Kerala) take part. The round witnessed an 11-year-old girl breaking the rank. In Level 1, all 14 candidates went through rigorous three levels of tests. After shortlisting seven candidates including one girl in phase 1, the top candidates of the Talent Hunt in Bengaluru were trained and given an opportunity to ride on the track in Level II. It is from this pool of talent that Honda will pick up the best for future development. The selected riders will now get an opportunity to race in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R category, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)