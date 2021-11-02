Tennis-'Motivated' Gavrilova scripts gutsy win on return

Presented with her first opportunity to play competitive matches in nine months, Australian Daria Gavrilova feels she is the most motivated player at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Prague this week.

And the 27-year-old, a former world number 20, used every bit of that motivation on Tuesday to defeat Belgian Greet Minnen 6-4 1-6 6-4 in her first professional match since the Australian Open in February. Gavrilova has currently dropped down to 412th in the rankings and spent most of 2021 locked down in Melbourne due to the COVID-19 pandemic undergoing rehabilitation after an Achilles surgery.

"I think I'm probably here with the most motivation out of anyone here in Prague, because I haven't played a match since February and everyone has had a long year," Gavrilova told reporters. "I was like caged in Melbourne and was like 'let's go I want to play, I want to play'. I was really excited and I probably never had this much motivation in my life."

In the absence of world number one Ash Barty, who pulled out of the event due to COVID-19 restrictions in Australia and to prepare for the next season, the 2019 runner-ups heavily depended on the 43rd-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic in Prague. But with Tomljanovic forced to pull out from Tuesday's tie due to illness, the opportunity fell on Gavrilova to play the opening singles against Minnen, who came into the contest having won her singles rubber on Monday against Belarus.

The Russian-born Gavrilova did not disappoint. "It was a really hard decision for our captain and the coaching team to make," she said. "I think because they trusted and picked me and I had the belief, it all paid off.

"I'm feeling pretty exhausted. It's been a long process to get here. I'm really happy and I'm sure that the reason why I won was because of all the work that I've done but also because of my team."

