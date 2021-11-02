Joginder Narwal to lead Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi season 8

Dabang Delhi KC, the Delhi franchise of Pro Kabaddi League, on Tuesday announced defender Joginder Narwal as the captain of the team for the upcoming season eight of the tournament. Joginder has been the most successful captain for Dabang Delhi K.C. thus far, as the team finished as the runner's up in the previous season of Pro Kabaddi.

This year, Dabang Delhi K.C. has further strengthened its squad for the upcoming Season 8 of the league by picking up some of the marquee players during the recent auction. The team has also started their training camp in Panchkula, Haryana earlier this week. Adding more force to the raiding unit, Naveen Kumar Goyat A.K.A 'Naveen Express', the player with the highest number of Super 10s in the previous season, will be joined by star players Team India captain Ajay Thakur.

The team also bagged some other Dabang powerful raiders including Neeraj Narwal, Sushant Sail and the Iranian Emad Sedaghat Nia. Joining the skipper Joginder will be tough defenders like Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Sumit and Vikas. The team is further strengthened by all-rounders including hero players Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar and young guns Vijay and Balram.

Commenting on the new squad announcement, Krishan Kumar Hooda, Chief Coach, Dabang Delhi K.C. said, "We are thrilled to kickstart our training camp with the new looking squad of Dabang Delhi K.C. with a mix of new and experienced players. Joginder Narwal, who successfully led the team to the finals in the last season, will continue to lead the team as the captain. "Our strategy in the auctions worked out well as we bagged players like Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar and Jeeva Kumar. Our team has been one of the most consistent teams from the last two seasons of the tournament and we are confident that with this strong new squad, we would bring the title home for our fans," he added.

Dabang Delhi K.C. was the only team that dominated the home leg of the tournament with 100 per cent win record. The team is hoping to take their performance a level up with this new squad. Season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) will begin on December 22 in Bengaluru and will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)