Cricket-Unbeaten Pakistan sail into semis with Namibia rout

The Group II leaders went into the match with a perfect 3-0 record and minnows Namibia had the will but not the wherewithal to halt the Pakistan juggernaut in the one-sided Super 12 contest. Babar Azam led by example with a classy 70 and Mohammad Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 79 to fire Pakistan to a commanding 189-2. Namibia managed 144-5 in their reply to slump to their second defeat in three matches.

Cricket-Unbeaten Pakistan sail into semis with Namibia rout
Former champions Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of this year's Twenty20 World Cup after thrashing Namibia by 45 runs for their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament on Tuesday. The Group II leaders went into the match with a perfect 3-0 record and minnows Namibia had the will but not the wherewithal to halt the Pakistan juggernaut in the one-sided Super 12 contest.

Babar Azam led by example with a classy 70 and Mohammad Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 79 to fire Pakistan to a commanding 189-2. Namibia managed 144-5 in their reply to slump to their second defeat in three matches.

