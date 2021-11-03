Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea battle to 1-0 win away to Malmo

Chelsea beat Malmo 1-0 in Sweden thanks to a Hakim Ziyech strike but an expected glut of goals never materialised against the defensive-minded hosts in Champions League Group H on Tuesday. Chelsea, who hammered Malmo 4-0 when the sides met in London two weeks ago, remain second in the standings, level on nine points with leaders Juventus, who meet Zenit St. Petersburg later on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 01:19 IST
Malmo remain bottom without a point.

The Swedish champions and current league leaders frustrated their visitors in the opening 45 minutes as goalkeeper Johan Dahlin mixed up some superb saves with a few hair-raising spills as his side were forced to defend for long periods. Chelsea finally made the breakthrough in the 56th minute as Callum Hudson-Odoi out-paced Franz Brorsson and played a perfect ball across the face of the goal for Ziyech to slam home what proved to be the winner in a game that turned out to be tougher than expected for Thomas Tuchel's side.

