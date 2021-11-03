Left Menu

Soccer-Wolfsburg stun leaders Salzburg 2-1 to stay in hunt for top two finish

Salzburg teenager Karim Adeyemi had a first big chance after only two minutes but he could not quite control his shot from four metres out to fire wide. Only two minutes later it was Wolfsburg who scored with unmarked Baku slotting in at the far post.

Reuters | Wolfsburg | Updated: 03-11-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 01:22 IST
VfL Wolfsburg stunned Champions League Group G leaders Salzburg 2-1 on Tuesday to rekindle their hopes of a top two finish and a spot in the knockout stage. The Wolves, with new coach Florian Kohfeldt making his debut in the competition after taking over last week, struck once in either half with Ridle Baku and Lukas Nmecha to climb up to five points, two behind the Austrians.

Sevilla, who face Lille later on Tuesday, are on three with the French team on two. Salzburg teenager Karim Adeyemi had a first big chance after only two minutes but he could not quite control his shot from four metres out to fire wide.

Only two minutes later it was Wolfsburg who scored with unmarked Baku slotting in at the far post. Salzburg, looking to seal their first ever knockout stage spot with a win, drew level when Maximilan Woeber beautifully curled a left-footed free kick over the wall and past keeper Koen Casteels on the half hour mark.

Adeyemi then squandered another golden opportunity four minutes after the restart when he raced into the box, held off his marker but saw his low shot roll just wide of the post. Wolfsburg, however, scored once more against the run of play, with Nmecha latching onto a pinpoint Maximilian Arnold cross, chesting the ball down and thumping it in from the tightest of angles to secure their first win in the group.

