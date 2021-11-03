Left Menu

Soccer-Inter's Inzaghi not taking Sheriff lightly in Champions League clash

Reuters | Tiraspol | Updated: 03-11-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 01:55 IST
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said he is taking nothing for granted against Champions League debutants Sheriff Tiraspol ahead of his side's Group D clash with the Moldovan minnows on Wednesday. Inter earned their first win of this season's competition against Sheriff at the San Siro two weeks ago, but Inzaghi is focused on the task at hand in Moldova, taking on a side who shocked Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in September.

"We face Sheriff with great respect," Inzaghi told a news conference on Tuesday. "They have clear potential and we know that we will have to play an excellent game. "They have interesting individuals, we will have to attack at the right moments while remaining balanced.

"Inter have the most prolific attack in Serie A and like to create, but the important thing is never to lose that balance." Inter sit third after three matches in Group D, two points behind Sheriff, but will overtake the Moldovans with victory on Wednesday and climb into the knockout stage qualification spots with two games to play.

In Serie A, champions Inter are seven points behind leaders Napoli, but Inzaghi is pleased with his side's form. "We had two very good matches against Empoli and Udinese (Inter's last two games), which also made them simple," he added. "Against Empoli and Udinese they were two tricky matches, but the boys were good at managing them as best we could.

"We conceded little in the way of chances and had the opportunity to rotate the players who always respond well. "Tomorrow is a decisive match, we will show that we are strong also in Europe."

