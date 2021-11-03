Left Menu

Soccer-No offer from Newcastle for Emery, says Villarreal president

Multiple British media reports said Newcastle were targeting the former Paris St Germain and Arsenal manager as a replacement for Steve Bruce, who left the Premier League club last month. "Emery is very happy in Villarreal and he is under contract," Roig told local TV show 'A Punt'.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig said the LaLiga club are unaware of any interest in coach Unai Emery from Premier League Newcastle United. Multiple British media reports said Newcastle were targeting the former Paris St Germain and Arsenal manager as a replacement for Steve Bruce, who left the Premier League club last month.

"Emery is very happy in Villarreal and he is under contract," Roig told local TV show 'A Punt'. "It's not a club's decision and when it's not a club decision I say that the contracts must be honoured. We have no offer and there was no contact with other clubs about our manager."

Spanish media reported that Emery, who is under contract until the July 2023, has a six million euros ($6.95 million)release clause. "The truth is that I don't know anything about it," Emery said at a news conference ahead of Villarreal's Champions League game against Young Boys on Tuesday.

Former Spain international and Villarreal director of institutional relations Marcos Senna told Spanish television that the club "fully expects Emery to coach the team at the weekend as normal". ($1 = 0.8636 euros)

