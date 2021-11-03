Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo at the double to earn United late point at Atalanta

But the Bergamo side restored their advantage in the 56th minute when Zapata broke past Harry Maguire, burst into the box and beat De Gea. The linesman's flag was raised for offside but after a lengthy VAR review the decision was over-turned and the Italian side had the lead. But Ronaldo pounded on a loose ball on the edge of the box in stoppage time and blasted home a volley to earn a precious point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Reuters | Bergamo | Updated: 03-11-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 03:35 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo at the double to earn United late point at Atalanta
  • Country:
  • Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice, including a stoppage-time equaliser, as Manchester United came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday. Atalanta took a 12th-minute lead when Duvan Zapata cut in from the left and fed Josip Ilicic and the Slovenian's low drive crept under the body of United keeper David De Gea.

United, forced to reorganise after French defender Raphael Varane went off injured, drew level with a superbly worked goal on the stroke of halftime -- Ronaldo firing home after a flowing exchange of passes. But the Bergamo side restored their advantage in the 56th minute when Zapata broke past Harry Maguire, burst into the box and beat De Gea. The linesman's flag was raised for offside but after a lengthy VAR review the decision was over-turned and the Italian side had the lead.

But Ronaldo pounded on a loose ball on the edge of the box in stoppage time and blasted home a volley to earn a precious point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021