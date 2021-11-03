Left Menu

Soccer-Fati stunner gives Barcelona win in Kyiv

Barca's young prospect Fati rescued his team in the 70th minute with a fierce volley from inside the area after the home defence failed to clear Oscar Mingueza's cross from the right. However, the Ukraine champions gave Barcelona a hard time in a frantic game, with both teams missing several chances.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 03:41 IST
The win puts Barca into second place in Group E with six points, two ahead of Benfica. Leaders Bayern have qualified for the knockout stage with 12 points after beating Benfica 5-2.

However, the Ukraine champions gave Barcelona a hard time in a frantic game, with both teams missing several chances. The win puts Barca into second place in Group E with six points, two ahead of Benfica. Leaders Bayern have qualified for the knockout stage with 12 points after beating Benfica 5-2.

