Soccer-Fati stunner gives Barcelona win in Kyiv

Barcelona's Ansu Fati scored a superb second-half goal to secure a crucial 1-0 Champions League win at Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday. Barca's young prospect Fati rescued his team in the 70th minute with a fierce volley from inside the area after the home defence failed to clear Oscar Mingueza's cross from the right.

However, the Ukraine champions gave Barcelona a hard time in a frantic game, with both teams missing several chances. The win puts Barca into second place in Group E with six points, two ahead of Benfica. Leaders Bayern have qualified for the knockout stage with 12 points after beating Benfica 5-2.

