Soccer-There is interest from Newcastle but no offer, says Emery

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 05:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 05:15 IST
Villarreal manager Unai Emery said on Tuesday there is no formal offer from Newcastle to hire him but that he would be not be closed to a possible move if an approach was made.

"They have manifested an interest...But from that interest I was thinking all day about the game and practically had no more news that this interest that was an offer. That is no offer. I'm happy and concentrated in Villarreal and there is no reason today for me to say that I'm leaving," Emery told Spanish television. "If an offer arrives, before saying yes or no, I would talk to the (Villarreal) club. After consulting them, if a decision was made, I could go in any direction as long as some requisites are fulfilled," Emery said. He said based on the interest he's seen, he "didn't say no" but would need Villarreal to assess the situation.

He did not elaborate on when or how the club had expressed interest. Villarreal president Fernando Roig said the LaLiga club was unaware of any interest in coach Emery from Premier League Newcastle United.

Multiple British media reports said Newcastle were targeting the former Paris St Germain and Arsenal manager as a replacement for Steve Bruce, who left the Premier League club last month. "Emery is very happy in Villarreal and he is under contract," Roig told local TV show 'A Punt'.

"It's not a club's decision and when it's not a club decision I say that the contracts must be honoured. We have no offer and there was no contact with other clubs about our manager." Spanish media reported that Emery, who is under contract until the July 2023, has a six million euro ($6.95 million)release clause. ($1 = 0.8636 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

