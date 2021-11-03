Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Ice hockey-No plans to remove China team from Winter Games - IIHF

The Chinese men's ice hockey team will not be removed from the tournament at next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Tuesday. China is guaranteed a spot in the ice hockey tournament due to its status as host nation, but IIHF president Luc Tardif said in September that the men's team could be prevented from playing due to its "insufficient sporting standard".

Tennis-Japan's Nishikori ends 2021 season due to back injury

Japan's Kei Nishikori has ended his season due to a back injury, the former world number four has said. The 31-year-old, currently ranked 49th in the world, played at last month's ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, where he lost in the second round to Dan Evans.

Soccer-Blatter, Platini charged with fraud by Swiss authorities

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA president Michel Platini have been charged with fraud over unlawfully arranging a payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.19 million), the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland said on Tuesday. The two men were indicted on Tuesday following a six-year investigation into the payment that Blatter authorised to be paid from world soccer's governing body FIFA to Platini in 2011. Blatter and Platini said the payment was for backdated salary.

Athletics-Boston Marathon to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine for participants

Competitors in next year's Boston Marathon must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, organisers said on Tuesday, adding to a growing list of major sport events where inoculation is mandatory for participation. The race, the world's oldest annual marathon, will return to its usual April date after pushing the 2021 edition to October due to the pandemic and will allow a field of 30,000 after capping the participants to 20,000 this year.

NHL roundup: Lightning pin first regulation loss on Caps

Anthony Cirelli recorded the go-ahead goal and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning dealt visiting Washington its first regulation loss, beating the Capitals 3-2 on Monday. In a matchup between perennial Eastern Conference powers, the Lightning defeated Washington for the second time in just over two weeks. They earned a 2-1 overtime road win against the Capitals on Oct. 16.

Tennis-Paire unconcerned if unvaccinated don't play Australian Open

France's world number 47 Benoit Paire says he does not care that unvaccinated players are unlikely to be able to play in the Australian Open in January, and thinks it could work out to his advantage. Tennis Australia are still negotiating the rules that will govern player access to Australia with government officials, but the prospects look bleak for any players unvaccinated against COVID-19.

NBA roundup: Bulls overtake Celtics in 4th quarter

DeMar DeRozan had a game-high 37 points on 15-of-20 shooting and added seven rebounds, Zach LaVine had 26 points and seven assists, and the Chicago Bulls rallied past the Boston Celtics for a 128-114 road win on Monday night. The Celtics led by as many as 19 points late in the third quarter before the Bulls responded with a 29-9 surge between quarters to take a 106-105 lead on Ayo Dosunmu's 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining. Chicago outscored Boston 39-11 overall in the final quarter.

Tennis-Djokovic made to work for win in first match since U.S. Open final loss

World number one Novak Djokovic had to work hard for a three-set victory over Hungarian Marton Fucsovics at the Paris Masters on Tuesday in his first match since losing the U.S. Open final in September. Djokovic, who is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 major titles, came up short in his bid for a calendar Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, losing in straight sets to Russian Daniil Medvedev nL1N2QE0HPat Flushing Meadows.

Tennis-Nadal plans to return at Abu Dhabi exhibition next month

Rafa Nadal is aiming to return from injury at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi next month before playing another tournament in his buildup to the Australian Open, the world number five said. Nadal struggled with back issues at the start of this year and pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. He last competed in August at the Citi Open in Washington.

Tennis-Canada stun holders France as Billie Jean King Cup finals kick off

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Rebecca Marino won the deciding doubles rubber to help stun defending champions France 2-1 on the opening day of the new-look Billie Jean King Cup finals on Monday. Formerly called the Fed Cup, the event was renamed last year in honour of American 12-time major winner King and restructured into a 'World Cup of tennis' format concluding with 12 nations competing over one week for the title.

