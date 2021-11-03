Left Menu

Rugby-Former All Black Hayman diagnosed with early onset dementia

Hayman, who played the last of his 45 tests at the 2007 World Cup, revealed to New Zealand sport website 'The Bounce' he had also has been diagnosed with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). "I spent several years thinking I was going crazy.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 03-11-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 07:03 IST
Rugby-Former All Black Hayman diagnosed with early onset dementia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former New Zealand prop Carl Hayman has been diagnosed with early onset dementia at the age of 41, shining the spotlight on concussion-related illness in former rugby players. Hayman, who played the last of his 45 tests at the 2007 World Cup, revealed to New Zealand sport website 'The Bounce' he had also has been diagnosed with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

"I spent several years thinking I was going crazy. At one stage that's genuinely what I thought," Hayman said. "It was the constant headaches and all these things going on that I couldn't understand."

Hayman, whose playing career ended six years ago with French club Toulon, struggled with alcohol abuse in recent years and was given a suspended prison sentence in France in 2019 after admitting to charges of domestic violence. He has joined a class-action lawsuit being prepared by former players alleging rugby federations, including global governing body World Rugby, failed to protect them from the risks of concussion.

Many former rugby players have been diagnosed with permanent brain damage, early onset dementia, depression or symptoms and signs of CTE, which can only be diagnosed after death. World Rugby has introduced stricter concussion protocols in recent years and in July said it would partner with independent healthcare experts, unions and player associations to offer brain health care to former players as part of a new welfare plan.

Hayman said he had hesitated before accepting offers to have his brain tested for damage. "I um'd and ah'd for about 12 months about whether I'd do anything about it and find out if something was wrong with me, or whether I would just get on with life and hope for the best," he said.

"It would be pretty selfish of me to not speak up and talk about my experience when I could help a guy in New Zealand perhaps who doesn't understand what's happening to him and has no support network to lean on."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021