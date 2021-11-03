Left Menu

Champions League: Ronaldo scores brace as United play out draw against Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in the dying minutes of the Champions League fixture against Atalanta helped Manchester United walk away with a point.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 03-11-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 07:37 IST
Champions League: Ronaldo scores brace as United play out draw against Atalanta
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in the dying minutes of the Champions League fixture against Atalanta helped Manchester United walk away with a point. United and Atalanta played out a 2-2 draw on Tuesday in the Champions League.

For Atalanta, Josip Iicic and Duvan Zapata got among the scoring sheet while Ronaldo scored both the goals for United. Heading into the dying minutes of the game, it seemed United would lose the match as the side was trailing 1-2, but Ronaldo's brilliance helped the side in ending the match in a draw.

United is at the top spot in Group F with seven points from four games while Atalanta is at the third spot. In other matches, Barcelona defeated Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 while Bayern Munich thrashed Benfica 5-0.

Juventus outclassed Zenit 4-2 while Villarreal defeated Young Boys 2-0. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021