Baseball-Braves beat Astros in Game Six to win World Series
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 09:09 IST
The Atlanta Braves won Major League Baseball's World Series for the first time since 1995 with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday to seal the best-of-seven championship 4-2.
The Braves run through the post-season included series victories over the Milwaukee Brewers and defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers before beating the favored Astros to deny them in their bid for a second title in five years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Major League Baseball's
- Houston Astros
- Astros
- Los Angeles Dodgers
Advertisement