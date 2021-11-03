Left Menu

Baseball-Braves beat Astros in Game Six to win World Series

The Atlanta Braves won Major League Baseball's World Series for the first time since 1995 with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday to seal the best-of-seven championship 4-2.

The Braves run through the post-season included series victories over the Milwaukee Brewers and defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers before beating the favored Astros to deny them in their bid for a second title in five years.

